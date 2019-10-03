NGR to present NXT:GRAN series at K 2019

NGR will present the next generation of its S:GRAN recycling machines at K 2019, with its NXT:GRAN series.

The NXT:GRAN series replaces the S:GRAN series, and its revolutionary design gives up to 40 per cent higher throughput rate, simplified control and operation, and updated safety concepts.

Thomas Pichler, Technical Director and co-owner of NGR, said: “The still revolutionary concept of the shredder-feeder-extruder combination could be retained with its advantages, but despite all the evolutionary steps over the years, we had to rethink the machine concept from stratch and separate ourselves from established paths in order to make substantial progress in machine development.”

“With the new NXT:GRAN, we are convinced that we can continue the success of the S:GRAN.”