Nordmann at K 2019

Nordmann will be teaming up with co-exhibitors to run a booth at the 2019 K event.

“We’re excited to be joined by our co-exhibitors FRANCESCO FRANCESCHETTI ELASTOMERI srl, Honeywell, Kraton Chemical B.V., Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc. and PMC again this year. We share successful partnerships with all of them,” said Jost Laumeyer, Global Sales Director Plastics Germany at Nordmann, Rassmann.

“Together we develop efficient and tailor-made solutions that our customers can use immediately.”

Nordmann says it will focus on raw materials that meet the market’s high demand for sustainability in plastics.

“At Nordmann, we believe in the sensible and sustainable use of plastic products. For us, it’s important to remember that plastics are more than just raw materials; they are recyclable materials,” added Jost E. Laumeyer, Global Sales Director Plastics at Nordmann.