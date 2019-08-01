Polyplastics to display latest material technologies at K Show 2019

Polyplastics and its subsidiary TOPAS Advanced Polymers will jointly showcase their material technologies and products at the upcoming K 2019 exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Under its exhibition theme of "Your Ideas. Our Material. Success Together,” Polyplastics will highlight the latest developments in DURACON POM.

Polyplastics will discuss the recent launch of DURACON POM grades for the production of injection moulded automotive fuel system components.

A new high-flow/high-rigidity polyoxymethylene POM grade has a melt flow rate (MFR) around 14.

The company will also highlight a new grade which combines high strength with good creep and sliding properties.

Polyplastics will also focus on the latest development in DURAFIDE PPS, DURANEX PBT, and LAPEROS LCP. For electric vehicle applications, the company has developed new DURANEX PBT and DURAFIDE PPS materials - targeted for engine peripheral parts such power control units (PCUs) to deliver high insulating properties, lower water absorption, and meet harsh operating conditions.

Furthermore, the company says it continues to see strong growth for its TOPAS COCs which have a unique performance profile and continue to find strong appeal in the healthcare industry and diagnostics.

TOPAS COC resins are being employed in wearable drug delivery devices for medications such as insulin and pain medicines.