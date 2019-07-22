ProTec to release SOMOS RDF modular resin system and high-speed retrofit at K 2019

ProTec will present is new SOMOS RDF modular resin drying system and its high-speed retrofit for LFT pultrusion lines at K 2019.

It will also be giving a large demonstration of physical foaming using the SOMOS Perfoamer manufacturing solution, which was presented in 2018.

The SOMOS RDF system consists of autonomously operating units with their own Industry 4.0 capable controllers.

Depending on requirements and desired throughput, the individual modules can be combined into a variable overall system with central visualisation and control.

Meanwhile, the retrofit for ProTec’s LFT pultrusion lines can straightforwardly boost the production speed of existing manufacturing lines for high-quality long fibre reinforced thermoplastic pellets from 30m/min to 50 m/min, considerably increasing output of high quality pellets and cutting production costs.