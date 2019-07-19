Römheld Rivi to present new service network for Europe, the USA and Asia at K 2019

Römheld Rivi, specialists in magnetic clamping technology, is presenting its new service network for Europe, the USA and Asia at the K 2019 trade fair.

The network comprises 15 service points throughout Europe, and one each in the USA, China and Japan.

The service points will have access to replacement parts so that Römheld Rivi can provide rapid solutions in the event of any problems.

The company believes in the rubber industry, demand is particularly high for magnetic clamping plates for high-temperature applications and the magnetic clamping plates of the M-TECS series are designed for temperatures up to 80°C, 120°C or 240°C.

Using magnetic clamping plates, all dies and moulds made from ferromagnetic materials can be clamped, and subsequently released, over the full surface and with a high bending stiffness.

In operation, they work without any power supply and require only a short current pulse lasting a few seconds for activation and deactivation of the magnets.

Standardisation of the dies is not necessary as the uniform distribution of the clamping force ensures low die wear.

Permanent magnets generate a magnetic field that penetrates a few millimetres deep into the mould and hold even heavy mould halves weighing several tons in the correct position and bring them together.