R&D/Leverage to exhibit at K-Show 2019

R&D/Leverage Europe says it will be highlighting the company’s unique capabilities at the upcoming K-Show 2019.

From concept to market, R&D/Leverage Europe is a provider of solutions to the single stage blow moulding industry for a wide range of consumer products.

During K-Show this October, they will be highlighting their expertise in single stage blow mould tooling, product evaluation, tooling design and its manufacturing and technical service assistance programs.

The company says a key highlight will be its Product Solutions Lab (PSL). Visitors will be able to learn how the PSL can be utilised for material trials, tooling qualification and process validation for single stage blow moulding programs.

The PSL provides a secure research and development working environment to confirm the feasibility for bottle/jar shape, market evaluations, short-run production for line, filling, labelling and capping trials.

The company also has on-site capabilities offering pilot tooling, material trails, colour trials, and production tool qualification.