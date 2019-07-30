Rajoo to exhibit 7-layer Blown Film line at K 2019

Rajoo will demonstrate for the first time, two machines live, a 7-layer Blown Film line and a Twin Screw Sheet Extrusion line for PET, at K 2019.

The company will showcase, HEPTAFOIL, a seven-layer co-extruded barrier and POD blown film line.

The line can produce barrier film and work as a POD line for both symmetrical and asymmetrical structures.

Rajoo is further expanding its portfolio with Lamina rPET: A-B-A Three-Layer Twin Screw Sheet Line.

Lamina rPET, allows you to see bottle flakes being efficiently converted into transparent sheets.

The machine is already in use for applications such as beverage containers, garment boxes and blister packaging.

Rajoo is also set to unveil numerous software utilities at K 2019.