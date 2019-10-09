Rapid OneCUT PRO brings operational benefits to slow speed granulation at K 2019

At K 2019, Rapid Granulator will unveil one of the biggest innovations in slow-speed granulation, with its Rapid OneCUT PRO.

OneCUT PRO allows injection moulded plastic processors to adjust the rpm range when granulating at a slow speed from the standard 25 rpm to a bandwidth of 15 to 35 rpm, for optimal regrind quality.

This means less noise, less dust, and significantly less energy consumption.

For processors facing capacity limitations, operating at a higher speed level will allow them to overcome capacity constraints, boosting operational output.

The torque level of the machine is maintained, regardless of the speed at which it is running.

Bengt Rimark, CEO of Rapid Granulation, said: “Rapid is the leader in granulation and we wanted to know why the standard 25 rpm for slow speed granulators had never been questioned. This is why we started tests to optimise the speed according to specific plastic material characteristics.”

“This has resulted in OneCUT PRO, the best of three worlds, with less noise, less dust, and less energy consumption.”

“There is an almost 100 per cent correlation between speed and energy consumption. If we reduce the speed by 40 per cent, we have also reduced the energy consumption by up to 30 per cent. That is a significant saving.”