Recycling Technologies to showcase best of British recycling innovation at K 2019

Recycling Technologies will exhibit ground-breaking developments, and demonstrating on the international stage how British recycling innovation is helping solve the problem of end-of-life plastic waste.

Recycling Technologies is an innovative feedstock recycling companies, creating value from plastic waste on a global scale.

The company has engineered a modular and scalable machine, the RT7000, to convert mixed plastic waste that currently end up in landfill or incineration, into Plaxx, a petrochemical feedstock used for new polymer production.

Elena Parisi, Sales and Marketing Director at Recycling Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be at K 2019, showcasing our feedstock recycling capability for currently unrecycled plastics, and continuing to build partnerships to accelerate the advancement of recycling in Europe, and globally.”

“We call on companies to make plastic a truly circular material, as now is the time to show leadership and model the pathway to boost capacity for more plastic recycling as part of a circular economy.”

Marking a vital step towards a circular economy, and to address consumer’s concerns over plastic waste that cannot be recycled by conventional means in France, the company has recently formed a strategic partnership with Citeo.

The partnership brings leading companies in the plastics value chain together to jointly undertake a feasibility study to establish a facility to convert plastic waste into Plaxx, to create virgin-quality food-grade plastics with recycled content.

At K Recycling Technologies will also be discussing its wider plans in Europe, and the economic and environmental benefits of RT7000 feedstock processing for the local recycling industry and the entire value chain.

Recycling Technologies – Hall 5 / A28