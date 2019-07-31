Relyon plasma and partners to demonstrate plasma technology

Relyon plasma will be demonstrating how cold atmospheric pressure plasma can be used for a range of applications in the processing of plastics at the K trade fair.

Together with its two partners Systèmes et Technologies de Traitement de Surface (STTS) and ULBRICH will provide insights into Corona technology demonstrate automation based on robotics.

At the joint booth, relyon plasma will focus on the Piezoelectric Direct Discharge technology (PDD).

This is a particularly compact technology for plasma generation based on direct electrical discharge at an open piezoelectric transformer (PT), allowing plasma to be integrated into the piezobrush PZ2 hand-held device.

× Expand Improved wettability of ABS and metal before and after plasma treatment with piezobrush PZ2.

The plastics and rubber industry uses the piezobrush mainly to increase the surface energy on various materials. This facilitates the bonding of plastics, but also when bonding materials such as glass, GRP, ABS and other plastics with epoxy resin adhesive, the bonding force is significantly increased by pretreatment with the piezobrush.

Another field of application is 3D printing, in which the plasma hand-held device is used for bonding 3D-printed individual parts, to name only one.

At the centre of the booth, ULBRICH will present a mobile 6-axis collaborative robot system for dosing and surface treatment with plasma.

The robotic system can be connected directly to a 230V domestic installation and thus delivers a complete system the size of a shopping cart.

In addition, Ulbrich will present a Smart Application System – refill gun, which provides more flexibility for manual 2K dosing applications.

This system, for which only one compressed air supply is required, is designed for the filling of 20-200l hobbocks.