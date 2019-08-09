RIKUTEC Group to showcase multilayer blow moulding machines and technical products at K 2019

RIKUTEC Group, a leading blow moulding technology specialist, will showcase its high-precision, multilayer blow moulding machines, as well as high-quality, fast-cooling moulds, and a range of technical blow moulded products at K 2019.

RIKUTEC will highlight the industrial packaging industry’s first all-plastic Twin Drum, which meets the highly stringent demands of the Packaging Group1 regulations, as specified by the ADR European agency for safe storage and transport of highly aggressive chemicals.

The blow moulded ‘tank in a tank’, which offers by design secondary containment, also meets UN-sanctioned approvals un Europe and US Department of Transportation regulations.

The company will also discuss its latest effort to tackle the plastic waste issue with the development of highly sustainable materials.

Depending on the application and customer requirements, RIKUTEC can use up to 100 per cent HDPE recyclate for the production of blow moulded products.

When recycled incoming goods are used and are to be included in production, the raw material consists of 100 per cent post-consumer waste.

RIKUTEC produces material not only for its own use but also supplies the market with HDPE pellets for pipe and sheet extrusion, blow moulded drums, containers, and tanks.

Bodo Richter, CEO and Owner of RIKUTE Group, said: “Many external factors are currently affecting the plastics industry, and we, as manufacturers of machines and HDPE products manufactured by blow moulding, are trying to help shape the sustainable change in the plastics industry.”