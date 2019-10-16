SABIC flagship certified circular polymers and new renewable polycarbonate take centre stage at K 2019

SABIC is showcasing its pioneering range of sustainable solutions, designed to address some of the planet’s urgent sustainability and societal challenges at K 2019.

Under the theme of ‘Making a World of Difference Together’, SABIC is presenting, in partnership with its customers, six dynamic installations which bring to life how its solutions can deliver a more sustainable future and circular economy.

“Today, more than ever, industry needs to respond to the world’s environmental and societal challenges by embedding sustainability and re-use into its very DNA,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Executive Vice President for Petrochemicals.

“Sustainability is a core value at SABIC, and the pioneering material solutions we are showcasing at this year’s K-Show are testament to our determination and our customers’ commitments. The goal is to bring the very best minds and technologies together to create genuinely sustainable, long-term, reliable and cost-effective answers to modern-day challenges.”

Automotive & Transportation Solutions

Described by Land Rover as “featuring our toughest materials yet,” the new Defender at SABIC’s stand lets visitors experience first-hand how its materials and engineering support have helped advance the design and manufacture of the vehicle.

An additional feature in the automotive area is the structural lightweighting capabilities of a new engineering thermoplastic material from SABIC – XENOY HTX resin, which can be used as a metal replacement solution in new safety applications.

Packaging Solutions

By collaborating with brand owners and customers, SABIC has developed four new circular solutions for packaging which are highlighted at the show, including the company’s flagship “certified circular polymers” created from chemically recycled mixed plastic waste.

Under SABIC’s newly launched TRUCIRCLE initiative, other advanced circular products to be featured include certified renewable polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), polymer resins created from mechanically recycled polymers and products designed to minimise waste and encourage recycling.

Unilever’s new Magnum ice cream tub, the world’s first food brand to be made from recycled plastic packaging from SABIC’s newly developed certified circular impact polypropylene for frozen foods, along with the Knorr bouillon powder containers for professional kitchens made from SABIC FLOWPACT PP impact copolymer will also be exhibited.

Together with Vinventions, leader in wine closure design and engineering, SABIC will reveal a fully sustainable and certified circular BlueLine wine closures prototype.

Building & Construction Solutions

The company says the highlight of the stand’s building & construction area is SABIC’s 3D augmented and interactive house and road scale model which provides context to its range of sustainable products and applications.

Personal Care & Healthcare

SABIC is showcasing the latest range of its SABIC PURECARES polymer portfolio products such as new SABIC PP 514M12 ultra-high melt flow resin for lightweight, breathable fabrics in nonwoven items such as diapers, sanitary products and surgical gowns, as well as other advanced spunbond PP materials designed to reduce the environmental impact.

Consumer Goods & Appliances

With its new TRUCIRCLE material solutions, SABIC has a showcase of consumer goods and appliances including the portable, reusable Tupperware Eco Straw and a new drinking tumbler, both intended to provide consumers with solutions to help reduce the use of single-use plastic waste. Both applications are made from SABIC’s certified circular PP polymer that is derived from a feedstock of mixed plastic waste.

The latest design of Royal Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottles uses a SABIC certified circular PP polymer to create a fully recyclable and reusable product that contributes to plastic waste reduction and complies with food safety standards.

