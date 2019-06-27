SABIC to address global trends through ‘Making a World of Difference Together’ at K 2019

SABIC is to highlight its commitment to circular solutions and reducing plastics waste under the theme of ‘Making a World of Difference Together.”

SABIC will be addressing global trends by inspiring processes for using bio-renewable and recycled feedstock, and designing product solutions for its customers in diverse industries which supports recyclability, durability, and optimal reuse, helping build a better world.

From making electric vehicles more efficient and contributing to energy-efficient buildings, to reducing waste packaging and improvements in healthcare, SABIC is committed to developing pioneering solutions to key industry sectors.

SABIC has come one step closer to creating a circular economy by becoming the first in the industry to scale up an innovative chemical recycling process of mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer, enabling downstream customers to develop high quality, recyclable product design solutions.

It has also created leading polymer solutions for the manufacture of pure, lightweight packaging to extend the shelf life of food and other perishable goods, as well as developing solutions to encourage the reuse and recycling a=of industrial packaging through innovative processes and partner collaborations.