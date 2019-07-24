SCHWING Technologies to display VACUCLEAN COMPACT at K 2019

SCHWING Technologies will showcase its compact vacuum pyrolysis system at K 2019.

The SCHWING engineers will bring their new, VACUCLEAN COMPACT, a lightweight, small-format vacuum pyrolysis system with a straightforward design and clean lines with them for display.

The system is particularly suitable for the thermal removal of plastics from smaller parts, with a maximum load of 50 kilograms.

Managing Director Alfred Schillert and his development team, headed by Axel Sokol, have integrated all essential components into the interior of the system to save space. This includes the catalytic converter, vacuum pump, control cabinet and fittings as well as a cleaning chamber of 50 cm by 50 cm by 30 cm (H x W x D), including loading platform.

SCHWING says VACUCLEAN COMPACT is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly at the same time. “Internationally, this is an important selling point for us because low-emission and environmentally friendly systems are in demand not only in Europe and Asia, but also worldwide,” said Head of Sales Virgilio Perez Guembe.

“Our plants reliably remove all plastic residues from production tools while protecting the material,” explained Perez Guembe.

“The advantages for the plastic production industry are obvious: shorter machine downtimes and an increased service life of the cleaned parts not only save costs but also time.”