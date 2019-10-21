SCITEQ unveils Sigma pressure series at K 2019

SCITEQ has revealed its Sigma pressure testing system for pipes and fittings at K 2019.

The Sigma series is compatible with IoT and Industry 4.0, alongside cloud-based communication and data storage.

Its software features four different user levels, and the fast and easy-to-use interface enables easy operation and control of few as well as many simultaneous pressure tests with features such as dynamically adjusted finish times, full station overview, and click-less manoeuvring.

Speaking to BP&R at K 2019, Thomas Skipper Klausen, CEO of SCITEQ, said: “The rise of digitalisation has really proved beneficial for both the industry and our company. We feel our app offers an intuitive experience for users, and helps with ease of use.”

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in the series here at K, and the accessibility of the software opens up the product to anyone at a company thanks to it simplifying the data from the sensors.”