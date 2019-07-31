Sepro K 2019 preview

Sepro Group will demonstrate automation solutions with IMM makers and technology partners.

The company invites visitors to “Experience Full Control” with a series of demonstrations and exhibits that harness the power of collaboration to achieve new levels of productivity, quality and flexibility in plastics injection moulding.

A total of eight robots will be operating on the stand, including 3-, 5- and 6-axis models as well as collaborative units (cobots), provided through a recently announced partnership with Universal Robots.

Several of the robots will be part of automation cells centred around two operating injection-moulding machines. Sepro products also can be seen operating on the stands of eleven IMM partners exhibiting at the show.

One of the two automation cells on the stand will feature a Sumitomo Demag moulding machine producing a technical component that will be removed from the mould by an SDR Speed 7 robot.

The other moulding cell will also include a Sepro-Universal Robots cobot together with a Sepro Success 11 Cartesian robots operating on a moulding machine from Haitian International, which will be producing drinking cups.

A second cobot will be running in a stand-alone demonstration of robot/human interaction. Visitors to the booth will be able to choose between a round box of candy and a square one. With the help of a machine-vision camera and a flexible feeding system, the cobot will pick the appropriate shape and hand it directly to visitors.

A section of the Sepro stand will be dedicated to existing and future projects aimed at providing technologies that makes it easier for moulders to use Sepro robots efficiently and profitably.