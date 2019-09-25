Sesotec to showcase its contribution to a circular economy at K 2019

Sesotec, a manufacturer of metal detectors and sorting systems for the plastics industry, will be showcasing its contribution to a circular economy at K 2019.

The company will present tailored solutions that help to conserve resources and increase production efficiency at the most critical points in the plastic cycle.

Sesotec plans to unveil its RAPID PRO SENSE 6 metal detector and the FLAKE SCAN plastic material analysis system to industry visitors.

The company will also showcase metal detectors from its GF, PROTECTOR and RAPID PRO SENSE 6 series.

The detectors can be used in a variety of material infeed applications and ensure high plant availability for processing machinery and equipment by preventing unscheduled machine downtime due to metal particles.

The RAPID PRO SENSE 6 metal detector, which will be unveiled at K 2019, is equipped with a newly developed reject mechanism designed for compound manufacturers that have frequent colour changes or that manufacture or process abrasive materials.

K 2019 will also see the premiere of the FLAKE SCAN plastic flake analysis system, which is designed to be the perfect size for laboratory use.

Another new attraction is the ASM QUASAR optical sorting system, which can be used in granulate quality assurance in plastics manufacturing to ensure that granules with black spots, for example, are removed.

Andreas Reckziegel, Group Director Sales Division Product Inspection, says: “Plastics manufacturers and processors are going to use more and more recyclates – first because they have to, second because the products are designed to be recyclable, and third because it is more appealing to do so from a price perspective.”

Michael Perl, Group Director Sales Division Sorting Recycling: “K 2019 is proof positive that a circular economy is no easy task and that our metal detectors, material analysis systems, sorting systems and services offer benefits for everyone involved in the plastic cycle: manufacturers, processors and recyclers. All that makes this year’s K event more exciting than ever for us.”