SI Group releases new additives and adhesive innovations at K 2019

SI Group has released its expanded portfolio and chemical and intermediate innovations at K 2019.

Under the motto, “Synthesising Innovation”, SI Group revealed solutions for the elastomers and polyolefins market.

NAUGARD E1, a high efficiency stabiliser for elastomers, has 30 per cent less dosing than existing solutions for elastomer producers, and is aimed at market trends such as improved fuel efficiency in tyre applications, and colour-stability and improved thermal resistance in non-tyre applications.

SI Group also released its ULTRANOX LC portfolio, a new platform for colour control in polyolefins, which has been developed to address trends in the PP markets, such as convertors moving to bigger and faster machines.

The ULTRANOX portfolio consists of ULTRANOX LC PP301, for cost-effective colour protection, LC PP501, for fibre applications, and LC PP701, a state-of-the-art colour protector for use in BOPP applications.