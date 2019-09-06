SI Group to feature next-generation solutions at K 2019

SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, will be showcasing its latest innovations at K 2019.

SI Group, which combined with Addivant in October 2018 under common ownership by SK Capital Partners, will use the event to highlight its expanded capabilities driven by its evolution as an integrated chemical intermediates and performance additives producer.

David Bradley, President and CEO of SI Group, said: “As a combined company, SI Group now has access to additional technologies, capabilities, and expertise to grow our innovative offerings while continuing to deliver security of supply to our customers.”

Martin Pavlik, Director for New Business Development at SI Group, said: “K 2019 will be a crucial event for SI Group, and we are excited to show the plastics industry our latest solutions and innovation programmes.”

“Our strong development pipeline demonstrates SI Group’s laser-focus on more efficient technologies for the polymer industry to meet ever-changing performance and regulatory requirements around the globe.”