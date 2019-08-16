SIGMA at K 2019

SIGMA Engineering will present its new SIGMAinteract at K 2019.

Now, users can share SIGMASOFT results interactively and in 3D with colleagues, project partners and customers.

SIGMASOFT encourages the interdisciplinary exchange and provides a direct link between the simulation in development and production.

At K SIGMA will demonstrate how virtual DoE is used most efficiently and how the SIGMAinteract tool contributes to a good interdisciplinary exchange.

As a demonstration, SIGMA uses the project “Pot Cloth”, which was realised as a collaborative project with Momentive Performance Materials, Germany, EMDE MouldTec, Germany, Wittmann Battenfeld, Austria, and Nexus Elastomer Systems, Austria.

The SIGMASOFT results showed that the honeycomb structure of the part placed high requirements on the material and the tool.

There was also a high possibility for air entrapments at the weldlines of the comb walls and premature curing during filling which would need to be prevented.

At the SIGMA booth visitors can observe the production of the “Pot Cloth” virtual and live.

It will be produced on a SmartPower 90/350, control UNILOG B8, from Wittmann Battenfeld. The LSR injection moulding tool including the cold runner system was constructed by EMDE MouldTec.

The system is completed by a ServoMix X200 dosing system from Nexus Elastomer Systems.