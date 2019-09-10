Solvay’s polyamide 6.6 brand Technyl celebrates 66 years of innovation at K 2019

Solvay’s polyamide 6.6 brand Technyl celebrates 66 years of innovation in lightweighting, thermal management, fire protection and eco-responsible solutions at K 2019.

The company says the Technyl brand is stronger than ever with new products and services to help the industry anticipate global trends and transform our lifestyle.

At K 2019, the Technyl Force will unveil HUB by Technyl to further accelerate customer product innovation in fast-changing markets.

HUB by Technyl features strengthened and upgraded advanced MMI Technyl Design predictive simulation, application performance testing (APT) and Sinterline 3D-printing services, better connecting them to the entire Technyl development offering. This will provide customers more capabilities and synergies for eco-design agility and cost optimization.

The polyamide market reference widens its offer and will launch in October at K 2019 Technyl Orange, a brand-new colour-stabilised range designed to meet the safety challenges of electrical mobility, suitable for laser-marking.

In addition, the Technyl Blue range is being enlarged with new grades dedicated to eV and HeV cooling systems.

The company will also display at the booth will be a revolutionary brake pedal concept opening the way to novel opportunities in lightweighting for structural automotive applications.