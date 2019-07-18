Solvay to spotlight sustainable mobility and resource efficiency at K 2019

Solvay will reveal at K 2019 developments in thermoplastic composites, a light-weighting material that enhances the Group’s sustainable mobility objectives and enables resource-efficient solutions for customers in aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas.

The company recently created a platform fully dedicated to thermoplastic composites, blending its unique in-house expertise via the vertical integration of its composite materials and its unmatched portfolio of high-performance polymers.

These materials feature good heat and shock resistance, strength and toughness, chemical inertness, and enable design flexibility.

As an industry first, Solvay will present a new high temperature polyetheretherketone (PEEK) polymer.

Solvay will also showcase unique applications of its high-performance materials, such as the world’s first all-polymer recyclable e-bike made using the company’s long-fibre thermoplastics (LFT) material.

Presentations on sustainable mobility and resource efficiency will be given on a variety of topics including batteries, additive manufacturing, hyper-connectivity, transportation, water filtration, construction, and consumer goods.