SONGWON to launch new range of flame- retardants at K 2019

Songwon Industrial has announced it will launch a new range of flame-retardant synergists at K 2019.

During K 2019, customers will have the chance to learn more about SONGWON’s offering for the plastics industry, including polymer stabilizers, specialty polymers and PVC additives, as well as its latest advances in electronic chemicals, coating additives and functional monomers.

SONGWON has created a flame-retardant synergist portfolio that will fuel the growth of halogen free solutions.

The new range, with its synergistic effects, is designed to provide high performance and competitive advantages in a broad range of applications.

Sustainability, is another key topic for SONGWON at K 2019. The organisation is dedicated to fulfilling its responsibility for the environment and society.

The company will also be highlighting its ongoing commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability throughout K 2019 as well as its efforts to contribute to and support the transition to a circular economy.

Over the years, the company has been increasing its innovation capacity and believes the continued expansion of its new Technology Innovation Centre in Maeam, South Korea is enabling the organisation to go from strength-to-strength.

Investing in the facility has also increased the company’s ability to leverage the synergies throughout the global organisation, consolidate SONGWON’s technologies, and support the complete development of new products from the design phase to final.