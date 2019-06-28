Songwon will be at K2019 to showcase its extensive portfolio of high performance solutions and its ongoing commitment to the plastics industry.

SONGWON says it will highlight its ever-increasing industry presence, expanded capabilities and specialty chemicals strength.

Another key feature will be SONGWON’s increased focus on sustainability, depicting the organisation’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and to addressing the world’s pressing issues – including energy and greenhouse gas reduction, water conservation and material efficiency.

Maurizio Butti, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Participating at K2019 provides us with a prominent platform to demonstrate our steadfast, long-term commitment to our customers and to the plastics industry.”

Contributing to plastics recycling is an important issue for SONGWON, its customers and the environment and has led the organisation to develop several strategies for polyolefin automotive compounds.

SONGWON to unveil its newest product line at K2019.

It is also collaborating with various project partners along the product value chain relating to the circular economy.

Butti added: “SONGWON’s success has always come from listening to customers and transforming their needs into solutions that add value and help them to overcome the challenges they face,” says Butti. “At K2019, we are looking forward to closely engaging with them at the fair, while showcasing our strength in specialty chemicals and our commitment to the plastics industry.”