Starlinger to present closed loop system for big bags made from woven PP at K 2019

Starlinger’s sustainable concept of a closed loop for big bags made from polypropylene fabric will be showcased at K 2019.

Starlinger will introduce visitors to a concept that begins with PP granulate and leads back to polypropylene regranulate (rPP) through process steps production of usage, recovery, and recycling.

In cooperation with renowned big bag manufacturers Louis Blockx and LC Packaging, Starlinger has simulated this loop and produced new big bags from fabric with high rPP content.

Samples will be available at K 2019, and will prove that Starlinger rPP big bags show the same quality as big bags made from virgin material in terms of tensile strength, weight, and safety factor.

Hermann Adrigan, Starlinger Sales Director, said: “We have developed this concept because we would like to establish a circular economy for polypropylene fabric in which the recycled material is again processed into fabric, with no downcycling involved.”

“This can only succeed if the packaging is already designed with an eye on recyclability, and all process steps are perfectly matched.”