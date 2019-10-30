Sumitomo (SHI) Demag CEO confirms successful K 2019

The CEO of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has hailed K 2019 as an unprecedented success, as the company has confirmed over €25 million in sales across the duration of the show.

Despite visitor numbers at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s stand being down, the visitors that attended helped increase the amount of sales.

× Expand Thorsten Schmidtkord

CEO Gerd Liebig said: “We had some excellent customer meetings. In addition to the large number of new projects, we were also surprised to see that markets hit hard by the economic crisis, such as Germany, Spain, and Italy, are now clearly signalling a revival with a significantly improved project situation.”

“We remain the number one supplier globally of packaging machinery, and our two exhibits at K once again fortified our strength in this market.”

“What our exhibits at K 2019 showcased is our focus on innovation. We are known the world over for being very strong in packaging. We’d like to bring the same clear focus and global recognition for our clean room medical machines and validation support, as well as our automotive sector offerings.”