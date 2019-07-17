Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery to reveal IntElect S medical machine at K-2019

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery will reveal its newest IntElect S medical machine at K-2019.

Built for high speed and precision, the latest 180-tonne all-electric machine is also proven to deliver the highest repeatability and cleanliness.

Aimed squarely at mass manufacturers of medical plastic components, the machine has been specially built for extremely narrow tolerance applications requiring fast cycle times between 3 and 10 seconds.

The layout of the mould space ensures it’s clear of contaminants, particles and lubricants. This makes the IntElect S GMP-compliant and a suitable machine choice for medical cleanroom environments.

Due to a dry cycle time of 1.2 seconds, the S model outperforms previous generations of IntElect machines for mould movements, as well as for metering speeds and ejector movements.

Peter Gladigau, Product manager, said: “We have conducted extensive machine and part lifecycle durability tests for the IntElect S, comparing to equivalent all-electric injection moulding machines on the market. These tests have confirmed that the enhancements we have made to our high performance drives clearly increases the machines’ lifespan and consequently increases TCO.

“The extended tie bar distance and huge mould heights means that multi-cavity moulds can be used in combination with small injection units. This is especially beneficial for precision medical moulders.”

To demonstrate the new IntElect S, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will run a live production cell at K-2019, moulding pipette tips on a 64-cavity mould.

The high-speed cell also includes an efficient automation system to remove and place moulded pipettes into the corresponding racks.

For a full demonstration, please visit the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag stand, Hall 15, Booth D22, 16 to 23 October 2019.