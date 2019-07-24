Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery to showcase smart service customer portal at K-2019

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery will release its myConnect web-based software solution at K-2019.

The solution aims to provide customers with a central platform to access a wide range of fully-connected support services.

The modular system allows access to a full range of online services designed to assist production managers to better manage inefficiencies, reduce costs, improve Total Cost of Ownership, troubleshoot and resolve equipment issues and minimise machine downtime.

Visitors to the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag booth at K-2019 will be able to use connected terminals to see first-hand how myConnect will enhance customer service and be a launchpad for future data-driven efficiency improvements.

Andreas Holzer, Director Customer Service at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “Not only have our moulding technologies advanced to a level that delivers fast cycle times, unparalleled process stability and market-leading energy efficiency, now we can offer customers end-to-end processing traceability and the ability to monitor and reconcile data from numerous machine sources.

The innovative and secure myConnect service package comprises five modules.

mySupport can request expert assistance, while myDocumentation allows you to connect directly to the central service department, where the system automatically checks and issues the most recently updated documentation.

Additonally, the service package includes a myConnectApp, allowing customers to track production from any location. For increased traceability, a record of all key events is recorded in myLifeCycleLog.