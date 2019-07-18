Sumitomo (SHI) Demag to unveil the future of minimalist modern car dashboards at K 2019

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery will unveil the future of minimalist modern car dashboards, with the aim of making driving more comfortable for millions of motorists, at K-2019.

At K-2019, the company will demonstrate its largest In Mould Decorating (IMD) display to-date. The as-yet unseen, IMD touchfoil interactive decoration for a vehicle console will be produced on a brand new IntElect 500 being unveiled at the show.

The new IntElect series, now ranging up to 500 tonnes, features the company’s latest innovation in servo drives, enabling improved repeatability and shorter cycle times.

Due to the big tie bar spacing, increase in mould height and opening stroke means that the new IntElect models can accommodate larger moulds. The result is a less energy intensive machine for automotive applications that would previously have required a larger tonnage.

The IntElect 500 is designed to achieve extremely precise shot control, combined with improved platen stiffness for better production safety.

The IntElect’s optimised clamp force is a result of an innovative double centre press platen.

Designed in-house by Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, it ensures equal surface pressure distribution.

“Featuring fewer switches, these tactile panels create a more sensory experience for motorists. In the future, applications like this will reduce the number of components in a vehicle,” notes Henrik Langwald, Business Development Director Automotive at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag.

“As society moves towards more integrated touchscreen electronic components in vehicle interiors, injection moulding machines need to adapt. All of the technological enhancements in the IntElect 500 are designed to give moulders the tools, machine synchronisation, mould safety and real-time production monitoring required for tomorrow’s automotive smart factories.”