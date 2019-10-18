Sumitomo (SHI) Demag unveils world’s largest sustainable packaging machine

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has launched the largest and most energy efficient packaging machine in the current global market at K 2019.

The El-Exis SP 1000 tonne responds to market demands from injection moulders specialising in pail production and other large-scale packaging applications, including thin wall stack moulding.

While also being the fastest injection moulding machine in the world, and faster than computing technology, the new generation of El-Exis SP consumes up to 20 per cent less energy than the last generation of El-Exis SP machines.

This is achieved by regulating the hydraulic pressure during the loading of the accumulator, and the amount of energy saved is dependent on the packaging application, moulding cycle time, and process parameters.

Arnauld Nomblot, Director for Business Development Packaging at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “Central to this machine’s fast cycle time and 1000mm/s injection speeds is the hydraulic accumulator.”

“This enables moulders to repeatedly produce even thinner lightweight packaging items, resulting in significant reductions in raw material, packaging waste, and shipping costs.”

“This 1000 tonne El-Exis SP is the only hybrid packaging machine of this size on the market today. It is truly in a category of its own for high-performance and energy efficiency.”