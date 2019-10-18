The campervan of the future: BASF presents concept vehicle VisionVenture at K2019

× Expand basf

BASF has used its materials expertise to develop a new campervan using more than 20 high performance plastics.

Unveiled to the plastics industry at K 2019, the VisionVenture, co-created by BASF and HYMER, is a near-production glimpse into the future of van life. Using the development expertise of the BASF Creation Centre, a new class of van has been created that blazes a trail in lightweight construction, independence, travel experience and design.

“Our products give the designers unprecedented new options and functionalities for the VisionVenture,” explains Martin Jung, Head of Performance Materials at BASF. “The end result demonstrates the full diversity of our material competence – from inspiration to finished product.”

More than 20 high-performance plastics and a new painting technology of BASF are used in the concept camper. The vehicle uses various innovative lightweight materials and processes in the interior and exterior, providing greater comfort while also making the vehicle more robust.

The VisionVenture also sets new benchmarks when it comes to design – for example by combining plastics with natural materials such as hemp and slate. Solutions for energy management, thermal insulation and electrical components, a tailored package of measures for preventing noises and vibrations, and more than 100 3D-printed components round off the vision of modern travel.