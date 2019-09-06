Third edition of recycling survey launched by European Plastics Converters

European Plastics Converters (EuPC) is to conduct the third edition of its survey on the use of recycled polymers by plastics converters in Europe, in cooperation with Polymer Comply Europe.

The survey was launched on the 2nd September and runs until the 1st December, and is available on the Polymer Comply Europe website.

In the first two editions of the survey, conducted in 2017 and 2018, more than 860 participants from around Europe provided information on their use of recycled polymers.

To gain further insights and evaluate the development, the third study asks European plastics converters to provide their views and experience on the use of recycled polymers.

The main focal points are the supply and performances as perceived by converters, and what barriers they face when incorporating recycled polymers into their products.

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: “It is essential for our industry to get more knowledge about the use of recycled polymers to further identify and specify the processability performance and supply issues that European plastics converters are facing.”

“Together with our newly developed MORE platform that monitors the volumes of recycled polymers that are incorporated into new products, the third edition of our survey will help us to find appropriate solutions for the future and demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable plastics economy.”