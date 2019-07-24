Tolsa to announce expansion of ADINS flame-retardant synergist line at K 2019

Tolsa, a leader supplier of flame retardant synergists and specialised additives for the wire and cable, construction, railway, transportation, and electronics industries, has launched an extension of its ADINS range of flame-retardant additives for PP, PVC, rubber polymer systems, and silicones.

Tolsa will highlight the new materials at K 2019, in Hall 8/D46.

× Expand electric cable

The new ADINS Clay synergists deliver reduced smoke production and improved heat release in PP, PVC, and rubber polymer systems, in addition to the existing FR additives used in other polymers.

Antonio Esteban, Technical Manager for Tolsa’s Special Additives Business Unit, said: “Our unique FR technology continues to evolve and we see continuing growth for clay synergists in a wide range of systems that require the highest standards of flame retardancy.”

“Our materials are highly versatile and can be fine-tuned to meet the high-performance needs of formulators and end-users.”

ADINS flame-retardant technology offers a versatile product range of additives for polymers that act as synergists with halogen and halogen-free flame retardant systems.

Seiolite clay supports char creation, enhancing its mechanical properties in halogen-free systems and thanks to their structure, have a very effective anti-dripping effect.

Tolsa’s flexible technology facilitates modification of the seiolite clay to meet the OEM’s strict requirements in terms of heat and smoke performance.

The natural silicate clay can be modified with smoke suppressors, low-melt temperature glass, or gas-phase FR to attain good dispersion and interaction with the polymer and boost FR performance.