Total Corbion PLA will co-exhibit with Total to showcase biobased innovations at K

Total Corbion PLA will be co-exhibiting together with parent company Total at K 2019, highlighting its Luminy Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) portfolio and the most recent application innovations.

To showcase the heat capabilities of PLA, visitors can pick up a cup of coffee at the Total Corbion PLA booth, served in a PLA thermoformed cup.

The cups are available under the naturesse product range by Pacovis. The cups are biobased, made from renewable materials and have a reduced carbon footprint compared to PS cups.

PLA-lined paper cups, produced by EcNow Tech under their Earth Smart range, will also be on display. Featuring a PLA lining that can withstand boiling water, they are a sustainable alternative to the traditional PE-lined variety based on oil-based plastics. The cups have a lower carbon footprint and can be industrially composted after use.

Other high heat PLA applications on display at K 2019 include coffee capsules for Nespresso machines from ATI and tea bags from Nonwoven Network.

Pepsico and Danimer have developed a compostable PLA/PHA-based potato chip packaging for the Chilean market. PLA/PHA-based drinking straws from Danimer are another innovation that help reduce the environmental impact of plastics.

PLA resins are made from annually renewable resources and are 100% biobased according to EN16785-1, offering a reduced carbon footprint versus many traditional plastics.