Trinseo says it is “ready to stand up” to the sustainability challenge in the industry

Trinseo, the global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, is showcasing its solutions-oriented approach to rethinking innovation at K 2019 with sustainability at the forefront.

At this year’s K Show the materials manufacturer expanded upon these innovative efforts, where executives outlined a plan to offer an average of 30 per cent recycled content to customers for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025.

At its K press breakfast, Tim Stedman, senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate development said the company is actively thinking about how to be more sustainable as a company, saying they are “ready to step up to the challenge.”

The company has announced a first-of-its-kind polystyrene chemical recycling facility will be be built in Europe.

Stedman, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development continues: “At Trinseo, we are constantly rethinking what’s possible in sustainability and material solutions. Leading companies in the automotive, construction, consumer technology, and healthcare industries all face challenges in delivering better, more sustainable products, because future trends in mobility, digitization, and a growing population are fundamentally changing how we live, work, and drive.”

Trinseo aims to champion sustainability through its products, including polycarbonate containing up to 95 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

The company also touched on its progress to embed environmental and social responsibility into their company culture and operations.

A founding member of Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), a consortium that explores new methods for polystyrene recycling, Trinseo has helped to instil more sustainable practices and to advance adoption of technologies that will reduce waste and increase circularity throughout the supply chain.

“We’re very proud to create positive change, with regards to both our own operations as well as via the solutions we provide to help our customers meet their measurable sustainability goals,” adds Catherine Keenan, vice president, public affairs, sustainability and environment, health and safety (EH&S).

“Since the last K Show, Trinseo has increased our transparency around stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility, issuing our most recent report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option. We have reduced our green house gas (GHG) emissions by 48 per cent since 2011. Sustainability continues to be integral in our mission to develop innovative, collaborative solutions that address the most pressing problems facing our customers and society at large.”