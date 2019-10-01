Trinseo set to showcase its commitment to sustainability at K Show

At the forefront of its presence at K Show, Trinseo will prominently highlight its activities advancing the circularity of Polystyrene.

The materials manufacturer will outline its plan to offer 30 per cent recycled content to its customers for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025.

Rethinking Sustainability, one of Trinseo’s key themes at K, the company says highlights how the company is taking the lead on the development of sustainable products through close collaboration with customers and industry leadership.

Trinseo’s Plastics portfolio of sustainable products will include both rigid and soft touch plastics, including Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) bio-based and biodegradable plastics under the trade name of APINATTM, and polycarbonate containing up to 75 per cent post- consumer recycled (PCR) content in the rigid portfolio, under the EMERGETM ECO Advanced Resin series.

As a founding member of Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), a consortium that explores new methods for polystyrene recycling, Trinseo will also highlight its industry leadership in the development of circular solutions and the adoption of novel technologies to find new methods for polystyrene recycling creating an infinitely recyclable and sustainable material.

Catherine Keenan, Vice President, Public Affairs, Sustainability and Environment, Health and Safety, said: “Trinseo’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility drives us to continuously innovate and improve the long-term impact of our products. As a proactive leader for circular solutions, we are Rethinking Sustainability to help bring about meaningful, positive change.”