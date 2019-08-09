Uniloy returns blow moulding machine manufacturing to Magenta ahead of K Show debut

Uniloy has announced that blow moulding machine manufacturing has returned to its European Technical Center in Magenta, Italy.

Uniloy will also be showcasing its industry-leading blow moulding technologies at K 2019, in Hall 13, booth B16.

Uniloy CEO and President Brian Marston said: “What better way to present the new Uniloy company to the world than at the largest global plastics trade show? We’re excited to connect with customers and prospects, and K Show is the perfect venue for this, especially with our announcement that Uniloy has returned machine manufacturing to our European Technical Center in Magenta.”

Corrado Zanga, Uniloy’s Director of European Sales, said: “Our European and Global customers have been asking for Uniloy products made in Europe and the return of machinery manufacturing in Magenta is in line with our global strategy.”

“There have been plenty of rumours and false information shared in the market, and this activity shows Uniloy is focused on our global customer’s needs and providing world-class products and services.”