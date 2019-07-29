UTH to present extended product range at K 2019

German company UTH will exhibit its new developments at K 2019, including the two-roll plasticiser for rework processing, polymer dosing system, and roll-ex MDSE technology for silicone compounding.

UTH’s main focus is the presentation of a highly cost-effective and innovative solution for the fine mesh straining of final rubber and silicone compounds.

The roll-ex extrusion system developed by UTH has become a benchmark for fine mesh straining of rubber compounds worldwide, as the proven roll-ex gear pump technology permits the particularly gentle extrusion of rubber and silicone and an easy and quick compound change.

UTH’s innovative solutions are used throughout rubber manufacturing, including in complete offline straining cells, or in the mixing line for final compounds.

UTH will be providing further information about the particular benefits and possible applications of roll-ex gear pump technology and innovative fine mesh straining solutions at K 2019.