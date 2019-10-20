Vecoplan reveals new maintenance UI at K 2019

Vecoplan has unveiled its new maintenance panel user interface at K 2019, for use alongside its shredders.

The UI means all work processes involving the shredder can be handled intuitively by the employees, who can also access the Vecoplan webshop to order spare parts, and remotely monitor machine operating states.

The interface can be used on all conventional mobile devices, and users can store different recipes within.

Users can also tailor their own individual menu, so every person working with their plant can meet their own needs.

Daniel Kessler, Head of Electrical Development at Vecoplan, said: “Digitalisation, Industry 4.0, and the ability of our machines to make predictions based on data were the main factors that drove our decision to launch a new users interface for the control panel.”

“A positive user experience was a must for us. That’s why we have given our panel as modern design, making the operation of the human-machine interface as comfortable and pleasant as possible for the operator.”

“We asked several people about their requirements in advance. Because of their different technical backgrounds, age, and deployments, they have different ways of working with control panels. The new control panel is based on these findings.”