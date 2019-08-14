Vecoplan to exhibit solutions for seamless recycling management at K 2019

Vecoplan will be exhibiting machines and systems that shred, convey and process primary and secondary raw materials for recycling management at K 2019.

The company says visitors will be able to get their first glimpse of a highly efficient shredder that is equipped with a flexible drive concept.

Vecoplan’s shredders can be adapted to the technical characteristics of plastic and the downstream recycling process.

At K, the company will demonstrate a further milestone in mechanical processing to industry specialists in the form of a single-stage shredder from its new VIZ series (Vecoplan Infinity Shredders).

The machine has been designed in such a way that, depending on the requirements, it can be equipped either with the high-torque, quick-start HiTorc drive from the proven VAZ or with the ESC, Vecoplan’s frequency-controlled, belt-type direct drive.

The company believes one particular highlight of this machine is its great flexibility in terms of the cutting geometry as it can be precisely adapted to different input and output requirements by changing the rotors and blades and by selecting the right screen.