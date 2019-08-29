Vertellus to showcase growing plastics portfolio at K 2019

Vertellus has announced it will launch a new, cutting-edge developmental material, and spotlight the company’s expanding portfolio of plastics technologies and next-generation customer solutions at K 2019.

John Van Hulle, who joined Vertellus as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in October 2018, will also attend.

Among the company’s highlights at K 2019, Vertellus will showcase advanced performance additive solutions for the polyvinylchloride, polyester, polyolefin and polyamide industries.

John Van Hulle, CEO, Vertellus

Next-generation adhesives and sealants, and industry-leading gel products that are helping a wide range of device manufacturers maintain product integrity in extremely harsh environments

A new developmental product designed to significantly upgrade the fibre reinforcements used to produce plastic compounds and composites

As well as high-performance intermediates and catalysts for making a broad range of vinyl and sulfone polymers

“Vertellus has a great portfolio of existing products as well as a pipeline of innovations that position the company to drive real value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Van Hulle.

“After my first year as CEO, I am even more excited than ever about the opportunities available to the company. My aim is to help our customers deliver profitable growth year over year and I firmly believe we have the products, people and processes to make that happen. This is the message I’m taking to K 2019.”