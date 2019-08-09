Victrex awarded important automotive quality standard for manufacture of gears

Victrex has achieved a new milestone for its automotive offerings, with its gear design and manufacturing facility in Grantsburg, USA, receiving the IATF 16949 certification.

The certification proves that the necessary systems and capabilities in line with Tier 1 and OEM needs are in place.

Gear solutions will be a focus of the Victrex booth at K 2019.

Andy Walton, Director for Automotive at Victrex, said: “Attaining this certification was a major goal for us. It unequivocally demonstrates that Victrex has the quality systems and capability to supply turnkey PEEK gear solutions into the mainstream Tier 1 and OEM supply chain.”

“A major European car manufacturer has already taken advantage of our gear design approach, as our ability to look at the whole system, not just the gear, was invaluable. We are also working on numerous other programmes with global OEM’s in other geographies, including the US.”

At K, Victrex has scheduled several Meet the Expert sessions, including one on Victrex HPG gear solution for future powertrain application, with Ralf Weidig, Global Programme Manager for Gears at Victrex.