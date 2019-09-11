Victrex to show pioneering PEEK polymer-based solutions at K 2019

Victrex, a world-leader in high-performance polymer solutions, will be showcasing its recent solutions at K 2019, under the theme of ‘The Element of Invention’.

Complementing the many pioneering innovations that followed the invention of PEEK thermoplastic over 40 years ago, the Victrex PEEK and PAEK polymer-based portfolio on display will include innovative food grade, additive manufacturing, composite, film, and gear solutions.

Ranging across leading industrial sectors, these products and the know-how of Victrex contribute to solving material limitations in advanced applications, often replacing metals.

Jakob Sigurdsson, Victrex CEO, said: “The invention of PEEK polymer has clearly had a very positive impact across industries and, in fact, across the globe.”

“We could never have imagined the continuous stream of innovation this high-performing polymer would make possible.”

“Visitors to the Victrex K 2019 show stand can look forward to pioneering new grades as well as exciting progress on forms and parts in critical applications where high-performance polymers deliver a strong advantage in the development of new markets.”