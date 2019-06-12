What’s in the box? All to be revealed at K Show, says motan-colortronic

× Expand Motan Jacek Dobrzyński (left) with the soon-to-be-revealed products

At the recent Plastpol exhibition in Poland, motan-colortronic teasingly exhibited new products hidden in wooden boxes that it will unveil at K Show later this year.

The materials handling equipment supplier encouraged Plastpol attendees to visit K Show, the biggest global trade show for the plastics industry, to see the new product lines when they are officially launched during the week of 16 – 23 October at the Messe Fairgrounds, Dusseldorf.

Alongside the hidden products, motan-colortronic displayed a range of items from across its existing portfolio, including the RFID retrofit kits for the company’s Metroconnect coupling stations, which were presented for the first time in Poland.

The main feature of Metroconnect is its high-quality, manual coupling station for vacuum operation. It is available as either an uncoded version (METROCONNECT U) or a coded version (METROCONNECT C) with maintenance-free RFID technology.

The coded coupling stations not only protect against coupling mistakes, says motan-colortronic, but they are often necessary if material tracing, validation or certification is required. The hose couplings are designed with patented tag positioning that can turn freely and lock.

Jacek Dobrzyński, owner of Plast Line, the Polish representative of motan-colortronic, said there was positive interest in Metroconnect, as well as the other items on display during Plastpol.

“On the first day we had a lot of visitors at the stand. Normally, this day is more reserved," Dobrzyński explained. “During the K year, other fairs usually have a hard time of it”, he said, adding that he was “positively surprised” at the response from the show.