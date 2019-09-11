Wittmann Battenfeld to show VPower COMBIMOULD at K 2019

At K 2019, Wittmann Battenfeld will present the COMBIMOULD version of its new VPower vertical machine series.

The new vertical machine, designed according to the PowerSeries concept, was successfully launched in early 2019, with sizes of 120 and 160 tonnes.

Now the machine series is available in sizes of 220 and 300 tonnes, with rotary table diameters of 1300, 1600, and 2000mm.

The VPower distinguishes itself from its predecessor models above all by its innovative two-tie-bar rotary table concept, which provides optimal accessibility thanks to dispensing with the middle tie-bar.

The tie-bar-less rotation centre leaves ample space under the rotary table for cooling water, hydraulic oil, compressed air, and power supply connections.