Wittmann Battenfeld will exhibit at K 2019 for the first time

Wittmann Battenfeld will exhibit its products and applications under the motto “Enjoy Innovation” for the first time at K 2019.

The main theme of Wittmann Battenfeld’s presentation at K 2019 is to showcase intelligent machines with adaptive algorithms, which adjust themselves to the ambient conditions.

The company says this will be demonstrated with an all-electric EcoPower 55/350 equipped with the software packages HiQ-Flow, HiQ-Melt and HiQ-Metering.

A W918 robot from Wittmann and all auxiliary appliances connected with the machine, as well as the TEMI+ MES system, are integrated in the machine’s UNILOG B8 control system via Wittmann 4.0.

In a live demonstration, the product HiQ-Flow will automatically compensate the effect of material viscosity fluctuations, thus ensuring stable parts quality and eliminating scrap.

To avoid plastic waste, pieces of sprue and bad parts deliberately produced for demonstration purposes will be re-granulated in the new G-Max 9 granulator from Wittmann, and then directly returned to the machine hopper via the vacuum conveying device connected with the granulator.

Wittmann Battenfeld will showcase its latest development of the vertical machine in PowerSeries design in the multi-component version and a high-speed EcoPower Xpress 160/1100+ in a medical version.

On this machine with 1,600 kN clamping force, PET blood tubes will be produced with a 48-cavity mould supplied by Pass Card, Taiwan.

Wittmann Battenfeld says it will also demonstrate its competence in Cellmould structured foam technology, which enables the production of extremely light-weight parts as are required primarily in the automotive industry to reduce fuel consumption.

A second application for the automotive industry will be presented on a machine from the SmartPower series in XL configuration.

The machine is equipped with an automation system from Wittmann Battenfeld Deutschland in Nuremberg. It consists of a WX142 robot from Wittmann with a C axis and an infrared radiation heater on the Y-axis to heat the continuous sheet used for this application.