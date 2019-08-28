Wittmann releases new TEMPRO plus D100 temperature controller

Wittmann will introduce its new TEMPRO plus D100 temperature control model at K 2019.

The new model belongs to the range of temperature controllers recommended for use as components of Wittmann 4.0 production cells.

TEMPRO plus D100 can be fully integrated in the control system of a Wittmann Battenfeld injection moulding machine.

The new temperature controller is capable of a nine kW heat output and stands out by its magnet-coupled stainless steel pump, which ensures sufficient flow quantities.

The pump capacity is 0.5 kW, with a maximum flow quantity of 40 l/min and a maximum pressure of 4.5 bars.

It is equipped with a wear-resistant, maintenance-free flow quantity measurement device as standard.