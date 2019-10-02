Wittmann to release a number of new robot models at K 2019

At K 2019, Wittmann will be showcasing numerous new robot models, with two new appliances of the PRIMUS series, as well as three models of the SONIC high-speed series and a newly developed WX138 robot.

The WX138 is a fundamentally new design, with a load capacity of 12 kg and several brand-new features.

The demoulding stroke is available in a range from 620 to 920 mm and is driven in an innovative way by an internal belt.

In this way, the drive unit is completely concealed inside the profile of the demoulding axis, and the moving loads have been reduced by 30 per cent.

The vertical stroke ranging from 800 to 1,200 mm offers sufficient flexibility for using the WX138 in insider cells as well as on injection moulding machines with 300t clamping force.

Another feature is the dramatically increased rigidity of the vertical profile, which has been develop in-house by Wittmann.

Compared to similar systems, the rigidity in the direction of the demoulding stroke has been increased by 50 per cent, and in the direction of the main carrier by 100 per cent.

Alongside the WX138, Wittmann will exhibit the PRIMUS 16T and PRIMUS 48T, and the new SONIC 121, 142, and 143 models.