Accelerating Innovation in PVC gets ready to kick off

The 2019 VinylPlus UK seminar, Accelerating Innovation in PVC, will explore innovation in the PVC industry, examining changes that are driving sustainable development and improved product performance.

At the event, speakers from organisations including VinylPlus, INOVYN, Kingfisher, and Flanagan Lawrence will examine the future of PVC.

Topics include ‘A Retailers Perspective on PVC’, ‘Innovation with PVC Tensile Fabrics’, and ‘Designing for a Circular Economy With PVC’.

Roger Mottram, Chairman of VinylPus, said: “Developments and innovations in the PVC sector have been coming thick and fast and this conference will provide a detailed overview, exploring what comes next for the PVC industry in the UK.”

“Whether you supply and manufacture PVC or use it within your business, there is plenty for everyone to learn about the future of this amazing material.”

Accelerating Innovation in PVC takes place on 19th November at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and is a VinylPlus UK event that is supported by the British Plastics Federation.

Full details of the seminar are available on the BPF website.