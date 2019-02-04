AMI’s Polymer Sourcing and Distribution 2019 programme announced

AMI has announced the programme of its Polymer Sourcing and Distribution 2019, which will discuss the latest developments, applications and market trends affecting the polymer supply chain industry.

Polymer Sourcing and Distribution 2019 will review global trends in sourcing, logistics and distribution of polymers and their feedstock and how these impact on the plastics industry.

The conference will also examine the changing industry structure of plastics processing, the effects of Brexit on EU plastics sectors, the role of e-commerce and potential applications of blockchain technology, with ample opportunities for discussion during the Q&A sessions and breaks.

The events starts with a valuable networking cocktail reception followed by two days of presentations by key players from the industry including Biesterfeld Plastic, Ter Plastic Polymer Group, Ascend Performance Materials, Mathelin Bay Associates, Plastribution, and many more.

The event takes place at the Hilton Hotel in Barcelona from the 13th to 15th May 2019.